BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Raised to “Buy” at Jones Trading

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jones Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

BLRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioLineRx

BioLineRx Stock Up 83.0%

Shares of BioLineRx stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,107,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,490. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $2.23. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 million. BioLineRx had a negative net margin of 90.57% and a negative return on equity of 163.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 50.50% of BioLineRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.