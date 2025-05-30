Best Buy’s (BBY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,048. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $984,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 108.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 971.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

