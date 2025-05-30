Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 209.50 ($2.83), with a volume of 1011372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.79).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Bakkavor Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 184.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 9.60 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Bakkavor Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Bakkavor Group plc will post 11.5761689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bakkavor Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.85%.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

