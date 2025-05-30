B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,392 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $18,471,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CII stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.