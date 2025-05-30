AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider Buys C$96,548.36 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,548.36.
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 280 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,474.39.
- On Friday, May 16th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 80,840 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,657,317.01.
AutoCanada Stock Performance
Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.68. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.75 and a 12 month high of C$22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
