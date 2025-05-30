AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider Buys C$96,548.36 in Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,548.36.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 280 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,474.39.

On Friday, May 16th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 80,840 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,657,317.01.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.68. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.75 and a 12 month high of C$22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised AutoCanada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. CIBC raised AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Acumen Capital raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.31.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

