ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $747.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $293.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $687.87 and a 200-day moving average of $707.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

