Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 1646206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.28.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,428 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,248 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 265,783 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $6,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

