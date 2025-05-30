ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Down 12.9% – Should You Sell?

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.15 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.15 ($0.12). Approximately 1,727,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,334,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

ANGLE Trading Up 2.2%

The firm has a market cap of £24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.51.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

