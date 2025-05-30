Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as high as C$4.61. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 4,806 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Andrew Peller from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
Andrew Peller Ltd is a wine producing company. It is engaged in the production and marketing of wine and spirit products in Canada. Some of the company’s brands are Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Calona Vineyards and many more. The Company owns and operates over 100 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store.
