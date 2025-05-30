Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $32,000 in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CKPT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 30,216.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 89,744 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CKPT stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $370.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,090 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,759,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,190,113.16. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 12,322 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $49,904.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,446,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,604.10. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CKPT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.10 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

