Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $29,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 493,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,776 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1,909.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 311,167 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 442,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTGC stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTGC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

