Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys Shares of 389 BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.23. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $67.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

