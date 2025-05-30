Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 6863726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.