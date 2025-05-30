Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,746 shares of company stock worth $966,854 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

