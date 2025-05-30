Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Allegion worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,400,688,000 after buying an additional 177,808 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,503,000 after acquiring an additional 488,390 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,897,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,313,000 after acquiring an additional 38,377 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,033,000 after purchasing an additional 257,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,607,000 after purchasing an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Allegion Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE ALLE opened at $143.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.17. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

