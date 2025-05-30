Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $117.20 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.65. The firm has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

