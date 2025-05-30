Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,151,500,000 after buying an additional 1,495,742 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,643,935,000 after buying an additional 1,040,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enbridge by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,745,000 after buying an additional 4,426,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,415,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6%

ENB opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 139.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.