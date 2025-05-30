AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.42 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,811 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
