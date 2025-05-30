Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,500 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 972,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGRO opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro by 143,775.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

