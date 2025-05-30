ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,922 shares in the company, valued at $15,878,601.54. This trade represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,073.94. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 73.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 32.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 407,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,988 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

