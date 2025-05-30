AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $4.67. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 3,923 shares traded.

AAC Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

AAC Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.53%.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

