7,390 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $19,270,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $3,371,151.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,720.14. This represents a 31.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,249. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.80.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $248.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.76 and a 200-day moving average of $213.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

