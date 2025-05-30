6,477 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in PPL by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 68,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in PPL by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

