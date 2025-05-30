6,125 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Purchased by 111 Capital

111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SKX opened at $62.04 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 40,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,542.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,539.92. This represents a 44.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $622,590.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,450. The trade was a 42.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,599 shares of company stock worth $7,099,910 in the last ninety days. 24.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.