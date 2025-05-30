5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 29th

Super Micro Computer, Cadence Design Systems, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or deploy fifth-generation wireless network technologies, including telecom operators, network-equipment vendors and semiconductor makers. They represent investment in the next-generation infrastructure promising faster data speeds, lower latency and greater capacity than previous mobile standards. Investors buy 5G stocks to gain exposure to growth opportunities in areas such as the Internet of Things, autonomous vehicles and smart-city applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,927,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,726,781. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.01. 2,066,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.85.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $147.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.88. The company has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $62.63. 4,362,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,909,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $248.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $101.38. 1,518,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.41.

