3,200 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Penumbra by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $172,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,304.77. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $28,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,791.45. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,696 shares of company stock valued at $50,207,745 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $265.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 779.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.81.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

