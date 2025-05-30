302,384 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 302,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,369,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,892,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,468,000 after buying an additional 148,042 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $49.95 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $375,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,291 shares of company stock worth $3,307,320. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.