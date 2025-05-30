2,321 Shares in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Purchased by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIBL. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIBL stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. Inspire 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $309.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Inspire 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Inspire 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Inspire 100 ESG ETF (BIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks, selected based on a proprietary definition of biblical values. BIBL was launched on Oct 30, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

