111 Capital Makes New $352,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

111 Capital bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.87.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:MCO opened at $481.37 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

