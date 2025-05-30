111 Capital Invests $502,000 in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SF shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

SF stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

