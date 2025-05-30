111 Capital Invests $340,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

111 Capital acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:PNW opened at $90.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.