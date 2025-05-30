111 Capital Buys Shares of 14,556 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in News by 2,392.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $30.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

