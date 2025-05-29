Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for AEP Earnings

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $101.68 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $85.93 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 128,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.