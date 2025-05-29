Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for GT Q3 Earnings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GT. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,799.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

