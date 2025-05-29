Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Sipani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $82.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

