Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,818 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.