Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YDEC. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

YDEC stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

