Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $71,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $353,394,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 52,520.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $154,140,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE SYK opened at $380.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.