Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $48,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS XTJL opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

