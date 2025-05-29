What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Masimo Q1 Earnings?

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Masimo in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MASI. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Masimo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masimo has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,607,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 152.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,936.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,804.16. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,053 shares of company stock worth $6,998,565. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

