WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the April 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WH Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. WH Group has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $19.70.
WH Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.4629 per share. This is a boost from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHGLY
WH Group Company Profile
WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WH Group
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.