WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the April 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WH Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. WH Group has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

WH Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.4629 per share. This is a boost from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WH Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

