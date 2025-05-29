Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.50 and last traded at C$26.53, with a volume of 175002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westshore Terminals Investment from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.28%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.

