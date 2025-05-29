Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.