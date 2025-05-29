Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $126.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

