Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $73.83 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,854,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448,202 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $73,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Berkeley Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 75,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

