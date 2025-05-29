Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $43.51 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 230.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336,754 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $43,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

