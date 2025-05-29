Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,741 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $55,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,365,000 after buying an additional 152,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 999,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,136,000 after buying an additional 595,710 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after buying an additional 65,253 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB stock opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.22. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1429 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

