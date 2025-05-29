Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CFO Devina A. Rankin Sells 57,888 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $237.14 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $239.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. HSBC raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.