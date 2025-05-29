Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,708 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 90.2% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 62,271 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,418,305. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

