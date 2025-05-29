Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 93,727 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,727 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,168 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 750,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 85,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.91. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $580.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.01 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

